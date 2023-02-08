Major Indian state refiner eyeing Russian Oil for the long term
Bharat Petroleum will assess long-term arrangements with Russia when it starts negotiating with producers this month for contractual supplies, said a BPCL official who asked not to be identified as the information is private
Bharat Petroleum Corp. will consider buying Russian oil under long-term contracts as India strengthens its relationship with the OPEC+ producer.
