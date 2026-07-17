BHEL to make India's first indigenous fast chargers for electric trucks and buses

New Delhi: The Centre has tasked Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) with manufacturing 360 kW fast chargers for long-haul and large commercial electric vehicles, according to the company’s FY26 annual report.
These would be the first completely indigenous fast chargers to be developed as part of India's efforts to build a local ecosystem under the Electric Vehicles Sub-systems flagship programme of the ministry of electronics and information technology.
State-owned BHEL already manufactures 60 kW and 122 kW chargers, which are used by large cars and sports utility vehicles. Higher capacity chargers—over 240 kW—are preferred to rapidly charge electric trucks and buses, the company noted in its annual report, filed with the stock exchanges on 10 July.
Fast charging and high-capacity chargers are crucial for electric trucks and buses in India as these vehicles cost at least twice as much as their diesel counterparts and need to run with minimum downtime. Without an extensive network of fast chargers on major freight corridors, it may not be viable to operate electric heavy commercial vehicles.