BHEL signs MoU with CIL, NLCIL for setting up coal gasification projects

The company has already successfully set up India’s first high-ash Indian coal to Methanol (0.25 TPD) pilot plant at its Corp. R&D, Hyderabad, which was dedicated to the nation by the Hon’ble Minister of Heavy Industries in January, 2022. A dedicated team within BHEL is now working in mission mode to commercialize this technology as well as execution of EPC projects for providing end-to-end solutions for businesses based on Coal Gasification.

