BHEL, Thermax, IIT Delhi working on indigenous coal-to-methanol plants1 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2023, 05:10 PM IST
The coal-to-methanol plants will be set up across the country using indigenous technology, said petroleum and natural gas minister Hardeep Singh Puri
New Delhi: Work is in progress to set up coal-to-methanol plants across the country using indigenous technology, which is being developed by Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (Hyderabad and Trichy), Thermax, and IIT Delhi, said petroleum and natural gas minister Hardeep Singh Puri.
