BY TIMOTHY PUKO | UPDATED DEC 21, 2021 04:36 PM EST

Three solar installations near Joshua Tree would generate enough electricity to power nearly 275,000 homes

The Biden administration is greenlighting three large solar energy projects spanning 5,000 acres in the Southern California desert near Joshua Tree National Park, in what officials say will begin a wave of new solar installations on public lands throughout the West.

The Bureau of Land Management said Tuesday it approved the Arica and Victory Pass solar projects in Riverside County, which are expected to generate a combined 465 megawatts of energy.

The agency said it also expects within days to approve a third installation nearby called Oberon, which would generate 500 megawatts of power.

The three projects combined would generate enough electricity to power about 275,000 homes, officials said.

The trio are the first to be approved under the Desert Renewable Energy Conservation Plan, a plan for seven counties in mostly Southern California that is going into effect after years of delay. First agreed to under the Democratic Obama administration, the plan went into limbo under former Republican President Donald Trump as his appointees subjected it to several reviews.

Bureau director Tracy Stone-Manning said the projects “are responsibly sited and they take into effect both the ecological needs of the landscape and the cultural needs of the landscape."

Some solar projects have met opposition from clean-energy advocates who want to put some sites off limits to keep land unspoiled, protect endangered species or preserve views of pristine wilderness.

The Oberon project, just southeast of Joshua Tree National Park, was dubbed a “serious threat" by the California Wilderness Coalition, an environmental group, because of sensitive desert woodlands and tortoises in the area. The group didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Ms. Stone-Manning said Oberon’s developer, Intersect Power LLC, is working with conservation groups to address their concerns before the permit approval goes forward. “We expect resolution here shortly," she said.

The Center for Biological Diversity has also been among several groups negotiating for changes to keep solar installations out of the most sensitive ecological areas, said Ileene Anderson, public lands deserts director with the center.

“It’s not like we’re anti-solar," Ms. Anderson said. “Renewable energy has to occur if we’re not going to burn up our planet."

The bureau is currently processing approvals for 54 utility-scale, onshore clean energy projects on public lands, 40 of them solar installations, Interior said Tuesday. Earlier this week, it also announced the bureau is soliciting interest for more large solar developments on nearly 90,000 acres of public land across Colorado, Nevada and New Mexico, the largest such effort since 2012.

The administration has made clean energy developments central to its agenda for addressing climate change. As proposed, the 500-megawatt Oberon would be one of the largest in the country.

The Interior Department last year approved what it said at the time was the largest solar-power project in the U.S., a $1 billion installation in Nevada called the Gemini Solar Project contracted to produce 690 megawatts.

