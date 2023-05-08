Big Oil Has $150 Billion in Cash and Investors Want a Share

By June 2020, as the pandemic brought parts of the country to a standstill, Chevron and Exxon Mobil had together devoted more cash to capital expenditures than shareholder returns for at least 28 straight quarters, according to FactSet. The ratio has been the opposite every quarter since, with the companies paying out $14.8 billion in dividends and buybacks in the first three months of this year, compared with $8.4 billion in capital investment.