Home >Industry >Energy >Big oil’s lessons for the new green supermajors
Big oil’s lessons for the new green supermajors

2 min read . 02:08 PM IST Rochelle Toplensky , The Wall Street Journal

  • Once humble utility companies, Enel and Iberdrola have emerged as global clean-energy giants

The decline of oil-and-gas supermajors over the past two years has been matched by the rise of previously obscure utility companies. In Europe, Enel and Iberdrola have emerged as green-energy giants, in part by taking leaves out of the big-oil playbook.

Like Shell and BP before them, the companies have built global portfolios to meet growing energy demand, only with wind and sun rather than fossil fuels. The strategy has already made them the world’s two largest renewable energy producers by capacity, but they want to get even bigger.

