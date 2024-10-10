Big tech is bringing nuclear power back to life

At the same time, tech titans have taken a growing interest in SMRs. Currently there are only two in operation, in China and Russia. But Western manufacturers of power equipment such as GE Vernova and Rolls Royce have been busily developing models of them, as have numerous startups. TerraPower, an SMR startup backed by Bill Gates, broke ground on its first plant in Wyoming in August. Oklo, another startup which counts Sam Altman, the boss of OpenAI, among its backers, intends to deploy several small nuclear plants by 2030. Earlier this year it signed an agreement to provide Equinix, a data-centre operator, with 500 megawatts of nuclear power that includes a prepayment that should help it fund construction.