Bitcoin miner scoring 700% profits selling energy to grid

Texas hasn’t had wild price spikes this year like it did last summer. But under one grid program, Layer1's flexibility is still saving it money. The company, which has a long-term contract in place to buy power, estimates it will save as much as $6.7 million on its annual power bill by cutting production for a half-hour during each of the hottest days in June, July, August and September, Liegl said.By this spring, he expects to install 50 cryptocurrency mining containers on his 30-acre campus west of Midland, Texas, that will consume as much as 100 megawatts of electricity. At that rate, he says they can produce about 27 Bitcoins a day, worth about $310,000 at recent prices. When he’s not making money off that, at least there’s an electricity market to trade.