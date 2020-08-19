Biz leaders, Nobel laureates may ‘virtually’ attend Delhi solar meet

NEW DELHI : Bertrand Piccard, who flew around the world in a solar powered plane, Tesla Inc’ boss Elon Musk and SoftBank chief executive Masayoshi Son are among global solar leaders who may ‘virtually’ attend the International Solar Alliance’ (ISA) first World Solar Technology Summit, to be held on 8 September in the national capital.

ISA, the first treaty-based international government organization headquartered in India, is working to ‘virtually’ rope in most of the global solar elite for the summit. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the inaugural address to the event that projects India’s soft power.

Clean energy projects now account for more than a fifth of India’s installed power generation capacity. India has 34.6 gigawatts (GW) of solar power, and aims to have 100GW by 2022.

The who’s who of the global solar landscape expected to attend the summit also include Nobel laureates Mario Molina and M. Stanley Whittingham, French ecological transition minister and co-president of the ISA assembly Barbara Pompili, European Commission executive vice president Frans Timmermans and ISA president and Indian power and renewable energy minister Raj Kumar Singh.

Whittingham who was jointly awarded the 2019 Nobel Prize in Chemistry for the discovery of lithium ion batteries will deliver the keynote address. The summit will also be attended by ministers of 67 ISA member nations, global chief executives and multilateral institutions.

This comes amid plans by India for domestic manufacture of lithium-ion cells, the building blocks of rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles (EVs), laptops and mobile phones. Lithium-based batteries also cater to the consumer electronics industry and power grids, given the intermittent nature of electricity from clean energy sources such as solar and wind.

The summit will showcase next generation technologies that can ramp up solar deployment at an affordable cost and will help provide a multilateral connect when global trade is increasingly being viewed through the bilateral prism.

“High level dignitaries from the world of scientific research and development and a CEO’s conclave will set the tone of the deliberations on low cost, innovative and affordable solar technologies. Senior government functionaries, heads of global corporations, financial and multilateral institutions, civil society, foundations and think-tanks will be present during the inaugural session," ISA said in a statement after a curtain raiser held on Monday for the World Solar Technology Summit.

Meanwhile, Germany is expected to join the ISA, Mint reported on Sunday. It assumes significance given that Germany is a member of the P5+1 grouping, comprising the five permanent members of the UN Security Council—China, France, Russia, the UK, and the US—and has been an early green economy proponent. Germany is looking at generating two-third of its electricity needs from solar and wind by 2030.

