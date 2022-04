NEW DELHI : A consortium led by the world’s biggest asset manager, BlackRock, and UAE sovereign wealth fund Mubadala Investment Co. will invest $525 million for a 10.53% stake in Tata Power Renewables, the companies said in a joint statement on Thursday. This will translate to a base equity valuation of ₹34,000 crore.

Mint reported on 29 March about the firms being in talks to invest in a proposed new energy entity tentatively called “consumer renewables“ being floated by Tata Power Co. Ltd. The first round of capital infusion is expected to be completed by June 2022 and the balance will be infused by end of calendar year 2022.

“This newly created platform will consist of five distinct businesses delivering long-term, customer oriented solutions. It will house all renewable energy businesses of Tata Power including those in: Utility Scale Solar, Wind & Hybrid Generation assets; Solar Cell & Module Manufacturing; Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contracting; Rooftop Solar infrastructure; Solar Pumps and Electric Vehicle Charging infrastructure," the statement said.

“BlackRock Real Assets, together with Mubadala, shall invest ₹ 4,000 crore (~US$ 525 million) by way of equity / compulsorily convertible instruments for a 10.53% stake in Tata Power Renewables, translating to a base equity valuation of ₹34,000 crore. The final shareholding will range from 9.76% to 11.43% on final conversion," the statement added. The first round of capital infusion is expected to be completed by June 2022.

The growing interest in India’s green energy space comes amid investors’ focus on environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals. With a total capacity of 13.061GW, Tata Power is among India’s largest integrated power companies. Its growth areas include distributed generation through rooftop solar and microgrids, storage solutions, electric vehicle charging infrastructure, Energy Service Company (ESCO), home automation and smart meters. With around 4.9 GW of renewable energy assets, Tata Power Renewables ranks among the largest clean energy firms in India and plans to reach a 20 GW portfolio.

“The Tata Power Company Ltd. (“Tata Power") and BlackRock Real Assets-led consortium, including Mubadala Investment Company (“Mubadala"), have entered into a binding agreement to invest in Tata Power’s renewable energy subsidiary, Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (“Tata Power Renewables")," the statement added.

This follows an earlier attempt by Tata Power to dilute its stake in Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd (TPREL), its wholly owned subsidiary and primary investment vehicle in clean energy, where BlackRock had reportedly evinced interest.

“I am delighted to welcome BlackRock Real Assets & Mubadala to join us to take the renewables business to the next level of growth. The collaboration will support us to pursue exciting opportunities that lie ahead in the coming decades," said Dr Praveer Sinha, CEO and managing director, Tata Power Company Limited in the statement.

At the COP26 summit in November last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also pledged to meet 50% of India’s energy requirements from renewable energy by 2030 and cutting India’s carbon emission by 1 billion tonnes by 2030. He also announced reducing the carbon intensity of the nation’s economy by less than 45% by the end of the decade and achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2070.

“With one of the largest portfolios of solar and wind assets in the country and a very experienced management team, Tata Power Renewables is at the forefront of India’s ambition to secure greater energy stability for its citizens while positioning its economy for a low carbon future. India’s success in transitioning its energy economy will be crucial to the world’s ability to meet its climate goals," BlackRock’s global head of real assets Anne Valentine Andrews added in the statement.

Firms from oil rich West Asian nations have been looking to invest in India’s green energy space. A recent case in point being the announcement on Friday about Abu Dhabi-based International Holding Company PJSC (IHC) to invest $2 billion in Adani Green Energy Ltd, Adani Transmission Ltd and Adani Enterprises Ltd. Mubadala owns Masdar, also known as the Abu Dhabi Future Energy Co., which acquired around 20% of Hero Future Energies Pvt. Ltd in November 2019 for $150 million. Also, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) has backed Hyderabad-based Greenko and is an investor in ReNew Energy Global Plc.

“We are proud to show our ongoing commitment to India with this investment and look forward to working with Tata Power to capitalize on the growth opportunities ahead," said Mubadala’ Real Estate and Infrastructure Investments CEO Khaled Abdulla Al Qubaisi in the statement.

There is a growing interest in India’s green economy as reported by Mint earlier including Canada’s Brookfield Asset Management Inc. looking to buy a substantial stake in Mahindra Susten, and Shell Plc a front-runner to acquire Actis Llp’s Indian renewable energy platform Sprng Energy. Also, Singapore’s Sembcorp Industries Ltd, Enfinity Global Inc. and JSW Group have been shortlisted to acquire green energy producer Mytrah Energy India Pvt. Ltd in a deal potentially worth around $2 billion in enterprise value.

“Moelis & Company is the financial advisor to Tata Power, while JP Morgan is the financial advisor to BlackRock Real Assets. Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas & Co are legal advisors to Tata Power while Slaughter & May and AZB Partners are legal advisors to BlackRock Real Assets," the statement said.

Earlier, Malaysia’s state-run oil and gas company Petroliam Nasional Bhd, or Petronas, was looking to acquire around a 10% stake in TPREL, in addition to investing in Tata Power’s green energy InvIT. . Tata Power had also hired Citibank to find an investor for its renewable energy InvIT; however, the deal didn’t fructify.