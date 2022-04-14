BlackRock,  Mubadala  invest in Tata’s green energy unit

The first round of capital infusion into Tata Power Renewables is expected to be completed by June and the rest by the end of the year, the companies said in a joint statement on Thursday. The Tata Power Renewables platform will house all clean energy-related businesses of parent Tata Power Co. Ltd, including those in utility-scale solar; wind and hybrid generation assets; solar cell and module manufacturing; engineering, procurement and construction contracting; rooftop solar infrastructure; solar pumps and electric vehicle charging infrastructure, the companies said.