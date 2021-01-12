BoxLNG ropes in Netherlands' HoSt Holding for CBG projects

India's BoxLNG, a clean bioenergy project developer has signed a technology collaboration and investment agreement with Netherlands-based HoSt Holding B.V (HoSt) to set up compressed biogas plants in India .

HoSt is one of the largest suppliers of bioenergy systems globally with more than 200 installations.

Compressed biogas, or CBG, is produced by anaerobic decomposition of agricultural waste, sugarcane press mud and municipal waste. It can be used as a fuel for automobiles.

BoxLNG through its subsidiary ZiPGAS holds 14 Letter of Intents (LOIs) for the supply of approximately 150 tons per day of compressed bio gas (CBG) under the Sustainable Alternative Towards Affordable Transportation (SATAT) scheme by the Government of India. HoSt will support ZiPGAS along with its subsidiary Bright Biomethane with the focus on biogas purification.

So far, 515 letters of intent (LoI) have been issued to startups and government as well as private companies to set up CBG plants, including 126 in Uttar Pradesh, 75 in Maharashtra, 59 in Haryana, 35 in Andhra Pradesh, 24 in Punjab, seven in Delhi, 32 in Gujarat, 25 in Karnataka, 24 in Madhya Pradesh, 22 in Chhattisgarh, 16 in Tamil Nadu, 13 in West Bengal and 11 in Bihar. Odisha, Uttarakhand and Telangana will have nine each, Jharkhand will have seven, Rajasthan five, and Goa, J&K and Assam two each.

"We are working towards our first target of achieving 200 CBG plants over the next 10 years, and for this we need strong partners. HoSt brings to the table world class proven technology, investment and support allowing us to scale up in a short span of time," says Sachin Nagdive, CEO of BoxLNG.

BoxLNG will start implementing three projects on ground in the states of Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra starting February 2021. Followed by the remaining 11 projects over the course of 2021.

"This is a great bioenergy platform for us to showcase our technology expertise in one of the fastest-growing clean energy fields, and for us to establish a strong foothold in (South) Asia," said Herman Klein Teeselink, CEO of HoSt.

