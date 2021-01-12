BoxLNG ropes in Netherlands' HoSt Holding for CBG projects

So far, 515 letters of intent (LoI) have been issued to startups and government as well as private companies to set up CBG plants, including 126 in Uttar Pradesh, 75 in Maharashtra, 59 in Haryana, 35 in Andhra Pradesh, 24 in Punjab, seven in Delhi, 32 in Gujarat, 25 in Karnataka, 24 in Madhya Pradesh, 22 in Chhattisgarh, 16 in Tamil Nadu, 13 in West Bengal and 11 in Bihar. Odisha, Uttarakhand and Telangana will have nine each, Jharkhand will have seven, Rajasthan five, and Goa, J&K and Assam two each.