MUMBAI : Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (BPCL), has collaborated with Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) to scale-up alkaline electrolyzer technology for green hydrogen production.

Presently, electrolyzer plants are imported. This is a first of its kind initiative to support the country's commitment to achieve renewable energy targets and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Refineries use large quantities of hydrogen for de-sulfurization to make petrol, diesel and other chemicals. Currently, hydrogen is made at the refinery via. steam reforming of natural gas, but this results in high CO2 emission. Therefore, refiners are setting up large scale electrolyzers to produce green hydrogen from water and thereby decarbonize hydrogen production.

Arun Kumar Singh, CMD BPCL said, "We have been extensively leveraging technology in all our activities. Today, through collaboration with BARC, we intend to scale up Indigenous Alkaline Electrolyzer Technology and look forward to commercializing it for large use especially in Refineries."

Bharat Petroleum has plans to expand its portfolio of renewable energy with solar, wind and biofuels. The company plans to achieve Net Zero Emissions by 2040. Further, the company intends to meet power requirements for new projects in its Refineries, primarily from renewable sources.

BPCL has refineries in Mumbai, Kochi and the subsidiary Bharat Oman Refineries Ltd., at Bina, Madhya Pradesh with a combined refining capacity of around 35.3 MMTPA. Its marketing infrastructure includes a network of installations, depots, energy stations, aviation service stations and LPG distributors.

