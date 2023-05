In a statement, the company said that in line with Bharat Petroleum’s sustainability agenda and net zero mission, BPCL R&D has undertaken the diesel-ethanol blend to reduce emissions.

The move is in line with its net zero target of 2040. The oil marketing company has been diversifying its operations with focus on petrochemicals and sustainable aviation fuel among other products.

The R&D centre of BPCL, according to the company has filed 164 patents and 87 patents have been granted across multiple countries, 17 technologies or products commercialized so far said a company statement.

G. Krishnakumar, Chairman & Managing Director, BPCL, said, “Our dynamic R&D team, brimming with creativity, has successfully developed a multitude of cutting-edge technologies, innovative products and processes that have not only increased our profitability but also significantly reduced our environmental footprint. Their continuous pursuit for excellence has led us to attain numerous accolades such as an extensive patent portfolio".

Focused on carbon capture, green hydrogen, biofuels, clean fuels, petrochemicals, and business sustainability, BPCL R&D drives excellence and innovation in these areas.

In the digital space too it has taken major strides, as it has developed two new technologies, namely the ‘K Model’ for crude compatibility and ‘BPMARRK’ for quick and accurate real-time crude assay. BPCL is the only company at the global level to achieve this milestone in the oil and gas sector.

Recently, a collaboration agreement was inked with the world leader in refinery software business, M/s Aspen Technology Inc. USA, to provide a unique solution to the refinery world for real-time monitoring and optimization of refinery units, along with BPCL BPMARRK® software.

To address India’s import dependency for gas, which currently caters to 50% of the country’s 44MMTPA gas demand, BPCL-R&D is working on the development of an energy-efficient PNG burner. Notably, BPCL-R&D has successfully developed a PNG burner with an efficiency of 70%, surpassing the reported 55% efficiency so far. The plan is to conduct a pilot and roll out the energy-efficient PNG stove during FY 2023-24, contributing to a reduction in import dependency.