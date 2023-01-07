BPCL launches low-smoke Superior Kerosene Oil for Indian Army1 min read . Updated: 07 Jan 2023, 01:43 PM IST
This will go a long way in improving the serving environment and alleviating the issues related to smoke and smell in the use of SKO.
New Delhi: Indian state refiner Bharat Petroleum Corp announced the launch of low-smoke superior kerosene oil (SKO) for the Indian Army in Jammu.