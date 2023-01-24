BPCL to set up 1 GW renewable energy plant in Rajasthan1 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2023, 03:29 PM IST
Bharat Petroleum plans to expand the renewables portfolio and reach 1 GW of renewable energy by 2025 and 10 GW by 2040.
New Delhi: State-owned Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) on Tuesday said it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Rajasthan to set up a 1 gigawatt (GW) renewable energy (RE) plant in the state.
