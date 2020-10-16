BPCL tries again to cut dependence on Middle East LPG

Bharat Petroleum Corp. is seeking bids from global suppliers for a fifth of its typical LPG needs in 2021, according to a tender seen by Bloomberg. Bidding is still open to Middle East producers, which already provide BPCL with the majority of its contracted needs. India’s second-biggest fuel retailer made an attempt to broaden its sources of supply earlier this year but the tender wasn’t awarded due to a lack of attractive offers, said traders.