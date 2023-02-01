BP’s CEO plays down renewables push as returns lag
- Bernard Looney seeks to sharpen strategic focus, with less emphasis on environmental goals
BP PLC Chief Executive Bernard Looney plans to dial back elements of the oil giant’s high-profile push into renewable energy, according to people familiar with recent discussions.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×