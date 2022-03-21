Brent above $111/bbl as Russia-Ukraine conflict continues

On the other hand, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in its monthly report for March also said that oil demand in 2022 faced challenges from Russia's invasion of Ukraine and rising inflation. However, the cartel did not change its forecast for robust demand this year. The carter stuck to its estimate that world oil demand would rise by 4.15 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2022.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}