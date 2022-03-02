New Delhi: International Energy Agency's (IEA) announcement to release oil supplies from its emergency stock has failed to cool oil prices as Brent crude surpassed the $110-per-barrel mark on Wednesday.

Around 12.45 p.m., the price of Brent crude was at $111.56 per barrel, up 6.59% from its previous close. Brent is currently at the highest levels since 2014.

The West Texas Intermediate (WTI) rose 6.33% to $109.74 per barrel.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has kept oil prices on the boil in the past one week following concerns of severe supply shortage. Russia plays a major in the global energy markets as it is the world’s third largest oil producer and one of the biggest exporters.

Prices surged over 6% even as member countries of the IEA agreed to release 60 million barrels of oil from their emergency reserves.

In a statement on Tuesday, IEA said that the decision has been taken to send a unified and strong message to global oil markets that there will be no shortfall in supplies as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Indian basket of oil, comprising Oman, Dubai and Brent crude, too has surpassed the $100 per barrel mark. On Tuesday, it was priced at $102.16 per barrel.

A report by Kotak Institutional Equities said that benchmark crude oil prices surged as the IEA's release of reserves amid rising concerns on supply disruptions, may not be sufficient to offset an impact from Russian exports.

"IEA’s initial release of reserves will be unable to meet the shortfall in global oil supply if Russian supplies were to be impacted in the coming days. Russia’s crude oil production has ranged 10 mn b/d (barrels per day) and exports 4.7 mn b/d in the recent months, which implies the agency would have to more than double its current reserve release if it would need to offset an impact on Russian exports," it said.

Noting that the EU, the US and the UK have refrained from directly imposing sanctions on Russian energy exports, given the EU’s significant dependence on the country, the Kotak report said with a further escalation of the conflict, the possibility of sanctions on Russia’s energy exports.

Further, the OPEC+ cartel is scheduled to meet on 3 March to finalise production targets for April. The report said that the cartel is unlikely to deviate from its stated target of an increase of 400,000 barrels per day, as it tries to maintain a tight market and keep oil prices elevated.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.