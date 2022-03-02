Brent crude touches $113 per barrel despite IEA's assurance

NEW DELHI : Crude oil prices soared to multi-year highs on Wednesday as International Energy Agency's (IEA) announcement to release oil supplies from its emergency stock has failed to calm nerves in the commodity market.

Price of the May contract of Brent crude on the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) stood at $113 at 7.30 pm, higher by $8.03 from its previous close, according to data from Bloomberg. This is the highest level of Brent crude oil prices since 2014. The West Texas Intermediate (WTI) also surpassed the $110-per-barrel-mark. Its April futures contract on NYMEX was 7.90% higher at $111.31 per barrel, the highest level since 2013.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has kept the oil prices boiling in the past one week over concerns of severe supply shortage. Russia plays a major role in the global energy markets, as it is the world’s third largest oil producer and the largest exporter.

The 8% surge in oil prices came despite the decision of IEA member countries to release 60 million barrels of oil from their emergency reserves. Also, US announced tapping its strategic petroleum reserve (SPR).

Noting that crude oil prices have surged by around 15% in the last two days on fear of tight supplies, Tapan Patel, senior analyst for commodities at HDFC Securities said, “The western sanctions on Russia has made several traders to opt out from Russian oil. The market is rallying on lower supply despite oil release from IEA, as release of 60 million barrel will account for only six days of Russian supply."

The spiraling oil prices is a major cause of worry for India, as the world’s third largest oil importer is dependent on imports to meet 85% of oil demand and 55% of natural gas requirements. India spent $62.71 billion on crude oil imports in FY21, $101.4 billion in FY20, and $111.9 billion in FY19. The Indian basket of crude, comprising Oman, Dubai and Brent crude too has against surpassed the $100 per barrel mark. On Tuesday, it was priced at $102.16 per barrel.

India on Saturday said that it is committed to “supporting initiatives for releases from strategic petroleum reserves." India in November announced that it has agreed to release five million barrels of crude oil from its strategic petroleum reserves in coordination with other major consumers including the US, China, Japan and South Korea. India has an existing crude storage capacity of 5.3 million tonnes (mt).

Debasish Mishra, Partner at Deloitte noted that the high level of import dependence would impact the balance of payment and current account deficit. "If the high prices are passed on to the consumer, it will increase inflation and if taxes are cut then it will widen the fiscal deficit of center and states," he said, adding that overall, the current scenario is likely to have a negative impact on the GDP.

The GDP estimate for FY23 according to the Economic Survey for FY22 is 8-8.5%. The spike in oil prices will also impact the budget arithmetic for the upcoming fiscal as the estimates were made in this year's budget with the estimated crude price for FY23 pegged at $70-75 per barrel, which is way lower than the current prices. Further, as per the budget the fiscal deficit in 2022-23 is estimated at 6.4% of GDP.

In case of an eventual increase in petrol and diesel prices, inflation too is likely to increase. In January, India's headline inflation rate based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) jumped to 6.01% in January 2022, as per data released by the National Statistical Office.

At a time when crude oil prices are surging amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict, a report by ICRA has said that an excise duty cut on fuels to pre-pandemic levels will cost Centre a revenue loss of ₹92,000 crore in FY23. Mint last week reported that the government is assessing the evolving geopolitical situation and will decide on cutting excise duty on fuels if the current surge in crude price lingers longer than can be absorbed by state-run fuel retailers.

After the partial cut in November 2021, central excise rates on petrol and diesel presently stand at ₹27.9 per litre and ₹21.8 per litre, respectively higher than pre-pandemic period of July 2019- March 2020 by ₹8 per litre and ₹6 per litre, respectively.

Noting that the EU, US and UK have refrained from directly imposing sanctions on Russian energy exports, given the EU’s significant dependence on the country, a report by Kotak Institutional Equities said that with a further escalation of the conflict, there is the possibility of sanctions on Russia’s energy exports. Further, the Opec-plus grouping comprising 23 countries of which Russia is also a member is scheduled to meet on Thursday to finalise production targets for April.

Mishra of Deloitte was of the view that although there are expectations of relaxations to ramp up additional supplies from Iran, Opec and US Shale it would be tough for the global energy consuming countries to do without the oil and gas supplies from Russia."

"At least in immediate future We can't imagine a world without Russian oil and gas" Mishra said.

