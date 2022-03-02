Brent crude touches $113 per barrel despite IEA's assurance

The GDP estimate for FY23 according to the Economic Survey for FY22 is 8-8.5%. The spike in oil prices will also impact the budget arithmetic for the upcoming fiscal as the estimates were made in this year's budget with the estimated crude price for FY23 pegged at $70-75 per barrel, which is way lower than the current prices. Further, as per the budget the fiscal deficit in 2022-23 is estimated at 6.4% of GDP.

