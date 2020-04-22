NEW DELHI : The rout in US crude oil prices has followed the Brent prices, with the international benchmark crude oil nose diving below 2001 level.

Brent touched $16.84 per barrel, a level far worse than what was witnessed post the 9/11 terrorist attacks. After entering negative territory on Monday, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was back in the ‘black’ and was trading at $11.24 per barrel at the time of filling this story.

While the WTI prices turned negative on Monday, triggering fears of a full blown recession; the sharp drop in Brent prices has sent shock waves across the oil dependent economies such as that of West Asia and Russia. This loss of revenue may also alter the geo-politics given the lack of dry powder.

Oil prices had touched an all-time high of $147 per barrel in July 2008.

The price differential between the two crude types is primarily on account of WTI being landlocked, resulting in restricted storage options. In comparison, Brent from North Sea has access to tanker storage.

Oil prices have been on a roller coaster in the backdrop of brinkmanship of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries plus (Opec+) combine, which includes Russia, of flooding the global markets amid the covid-19 pandemic and a slowing global growth.

While Saudi Arabia has the lowest cost of production at $3-5 per barrel. Russia also has a cushion, given that its onshore production costs are $16-18 per barrel. In comparison, a typical US shale well requires oil to be at $68 to post returns.

While the cartel and the major producers did reach a compromise of the largest ever production cut deal, experts believe that this may not be enough.

Any fall in Brent prices is beneficial for a major energy importer such as India, whose energy basket represents the average of Oman, Dubai and Brent crude. India is the world’s third-largest crude oil buyer and the fourth-largest liquefied natural gas importer.

The price of crude oil in the Indian energy basket was $20.42 a barrel on 20 April, according to the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell. The cost of the Indian basket of crude, which averaged $47.56 and $56.43 per barrel in 2016-17 and 2017-18, registered an average of $54.563 in February. The cost was $33.36 in March.

While low energy prices bring good tidings for India as it helps in managing inflationary and fiscal pressures, it comes at a time of domestic demand collapsing during the 40-day long lockdown, with the world’s second most populous country cooped indoors.

A low oil price scenario will also impact the privatization of Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd (BPCL).

India’s domestic cooking gas demand during the ongoing nationwide lockdown has however increased; with state run Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) registering a 20% jump in liquified petroleum gas (LPG) sales during April.