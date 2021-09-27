Brent rallies, nearing $80/barrel, highest since 2018 on global energy crunch

The global benchmark crude surged as much as 2.3% to the highest level in nearly three years and its U.S. counterpart topped $75 a barrel on Monday. Prices are set to continue climbing as supply struggles to catch up with fast-rising demand, according to Trafigura Group’s co-head of oil trading Ben Luckock. His remarks came on the same day that Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said Brent could hit $90 a barrel by year-end as the market is in a bigger deficit than many realize.

