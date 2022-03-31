British International Investment commits $89 mn towards India's clean energy

Under its new five-year strategy, BII has set a target for 30 per cent of its new investments to be in climate finance, with a strong emphasis on investing in clean and renewable infrastructure. The DFI’s new strategy is driven by its mission to help address some of the urgent challenges posed by climate change, including decarbonising the energy mix, build green energy capacity and helping catalyse growth of the renewable sector in the countries in which it invests.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}