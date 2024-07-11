Brookfield invests $200 mn in Leap Green Energy

Canadian asset management firm Brookfield on Thursday announced an equity investment of over $200 million in Tamil Nadu-based renewable energy company Leap Green Energy, with an option to infuse $350 million more in the future. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Brookfield said in a statement that it recently entered into definitive strategic investment agreements with Leap Green Energy, pursuant to which it has acquired a majority controlling stake in the company.

"Brookfield has provided an upfront commitment to make an equity investment of over $200 million in Leap Green, through a combination of subscription of new shares and acquisition of shares from current shareholders. Additionally, Brookfield has an option to infuse further $350 million of incremental equity capital to support the future growth of the business," it said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: A mountain of renewable assets is looking for buyers The statement added that Brookfield shall work alongside Leap Green's existing shareholders to enhance its capabilities and achieve over 3 gigawatts (GW) of capacity over the next four to five years.

Leap Green has an existing wind and solar asset base of 775 megawatts (MW), including running and under-construction assets.

“Our partnership provides an important opportunity to meet the demand in the C&I (commercial and industrial) segment and deliver outcomes where decarbonization and value creation are in total alignment. We remain committed to helping corporates in reducing their carbon footprint and positively impacting the environment," said Nawal Saini, managing director, head of renewable power and transition, South Asia and the Middle East, Brookfield. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Brookfield’s investment will be made through the Brookfield Global Transition Fund I (BGTF-I).

Also Read: Hydropower: Let pump dams fill gaps in India’s clean energy supply A major investor in the renewable energy space, Brookfield has a portfolio of around 33GW of generating capacity and 155GW under-development capacity. Its assets are located in North and South America, Europe and Asia Pacific comprising a diverse technology base of hydro, wind, utility-scale solar, distributed generation, storage and other renewable technologies.

In India, Brookfield’s renewable power and transition portfolio comprises over 25GW of wind and solar assets in operation, construction and under development across leading platforms. BGTF has committed to invest $1 billion in Avaada Ventures Pvt. Ltd. Brookfield Renewable acquired a controlling stake in rooftop solar power producer CleanMax Enviro Energy Solutions Pvt. Ltd for $360 million in 2023. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Climate action: Clean energy needs an active carbon market On 27 March, Mint reported that Actis Llp’s BluPine Energy, Singapore’s Sembcorp Industries Ltd, Edelweiss Infrastructure Yield Plus Fund’s Sekura Energy, Torrent Power and JSW Group are exploring to buy Brookfield Renewable’s 1.6GW portfolio in India.

