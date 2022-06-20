BSES discoms to install 50 lakh prepaid smart meters by March 2025

BSES discoms to install 50 lakh prepaid smart meters by March 20252 min read . 09:31 PM IST
The smart meters will enable consumers to make informed decisions on how to optimize electricity consumption and reduce bills
NEW DELHI :The BSES power distribution companies (discoms) are planning to install 5 million (50 lakh) new prepaid smart meters in Delhi.
The “execution of the smart meter installation project is planned from October 2022 and is expected to be completed by March 2025 as per existing power ministry timelines," said a PTI report quoting a BSES spokesperson.
The BSES discoms-- BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL) and BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) -- have begun the process to replace the existing electricity meters with smart meters in the national capital region.
The smart meters will enable consumers to make informed decisions on how to optimize electricity consumption and reduce bills, alerts on faults and outages.
The new prepaid smart meters will reduce the energy theft and improve the billing. The smart meter has a modem communication device and a remote switch through which power demand, supply and billing can be monitored and controlled remotely. Data from the smart meters will be stored in a cloud server.
The tender for the BSES’ smart meter project was floated on 17 June.
In compliance with the ministry of power notms, the smart meter project will be the fastest and largest private meter installation project in India.
The BSES’ smart meter project will be larger than the estimated 4.4 million installations under various stages of execution so far in the country including the top five states-- Uttar Pradesh (11.54 lakh), Bihar (8.7 lakh), Rajasthan (5.5 lakh), Haryana (4.52 lakh), Assam (2.83 lakh).
The “discoms have issued tenders for supply (and contract maintenance) of five million smart meters -- with a capital outlay of up to Rs4,000 crore," said the PTI report quoting BSES officials.
The prepaid smart meters will empower the BSES with greater operational efficiencies and benefit consumers for ease of doing business along with various value-added services like monitoring and analysing energy consumption.