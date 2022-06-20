BSES to install 5 million smart meters in Delhi with 4,000 crore outlay

BSES to install 5 million smart meters in Delhi with ₹4,000 crore outlay2 min read . 09:45 PM IST
- Company officials said that the BSES discoms released tender documents inviting applications for the supply of 5 million smart meters on 17 June
NEW DELHI :BSES Rajdhani Power Limited and BSES Yamuna Power Limited will install 5 million smart meters in the national capital with a capital outlay of ₹4,000 crore.
Company officials on Monday said that the BSES discoms released tender documents inviting applications for the supply of 5 million smart meters on 17 June.
“Almost 5 million smart meters will be deployed in a single location utility, making it one of the largest such exercises anywhere in the country including any metro city. It is also the largest private sector smart meter roll-outs in the country, said an official.
BSES’ Smart Meter Project is larger in size than 4.4 million meters installed in the country so far, the officials said. Top five states where smart meters have been installed so far are Uttar Pradesh (11.55 lakh), Bihar (8.7 lakh), Rajasthan (5.5 lakh), Haryana (4.52 lakh) and Assam (2.83 lakh).
The 5 million meters are expected to be installed within two-three years.
BSES has also planned smart applications as part of the rollout which will be state of the art technology, digital and futuristic maximizing benefits for all stakeholders. The roll-out will further empower BSES with greater operational efficiencies and benefit consumers for Ease of Doing business along with various value added services, the officials said.
The promotion and adoption of smart meters is a major initiative of the government in bid to reforms and efficiency in the power sector. Smart meters are being installed under various schemes of the Centre as well as by the state utilities themselves. Government of India is providing funding to the States for implementation of smart metering under National Smart Grid Mission (NSGM) and Integrated Power Development Scheme (IPDS).
Union power minister R.K. Singh had informed the parliament in February this year that the government has been providing financial assistance under various schemes for installation of smart meters. He further said that states and union territories would be incentivised for deployment of prepaid smart meters by December 2023.
An incentive of 7.5% of the cost per consumer meter worked out for the whole project or ₹450 per consumer meter, whichever is lower, would be provided for “Other than Special Category States“ for prepaid Smart Meters installed within the targeted timeline of first phase mission, by December, 2023, he had said, adding that the incentive for special category states would be at 11.25 % of the cost per consumer meter worked out for the whole project or ₹675 per consumer meter, whichever is lower.
For the purpose of execution of this scheme, all North Eastern States including Sikkim and States of Himachal Pradesh & Uttarakhand and Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, and Lakshadweep will be treated as special category states or union territories.