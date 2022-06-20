BSES to install 5 million smart meters in Delhi with 4,000 crore outlay

An incentive of 7.5% of the cost per consumer meter worked out for the whole project or ₹450 per consumer meter, whichever is lower, would be provided for “Other than Special Category States“ for prepaid Smart Meters installed within the targeted timeline of first phase mission, by December, 2023, he had said, adding that the incentive for special category states would be at 11.25 % of the cost per consumer meter worked out for the whole project or ₹675 per consumer meter, whichever is lower.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}