Budget 2022: LPG cylinder price increased or decreased? Check February 1 rates
Minutes before the Union Budget 2022 presentation, the national oil marketing companies on Tuesday (February 1) have slashed the prices of cooking gas. The Oil Marketing companies have reduced commercial 19-kg LPG cylinder cost by 91.50 effective from today, February 1. A 19 kg commercial cylinder will cost 1,907 in Delhi from today.

On December 1, prices of 19 Kg LPG cylinders were increased by 100 bringing the price of the commercial cylinders to 2,101 in Delhi. This was the second-highest price of 19 kg commercial cylinder after 2012-13 when it cost around 2,200 per cylinder.

Whereas on January 1, the oil companies had slashed the prices of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder cost by 102.50 but it was still above 2,000.

Meanwhile, the price of non-subsidised (14.2 kg) Indane LPG gas cylinder in Delhi stands at 899.50 today. In Mumbai, the cost of 14.2 kg LPG gas cylinder is also the same while in Kolkata, the same non-subsidised gas cylinder cost stood at 926.  There is no change in prices of other domestic cylinders weighing 5 kg, 10 kg composite or 5 kg composite cylinders. LPG Cylinder rate is revised monthly for all the states and union territories in India.

