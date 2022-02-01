Budget 2022: LPG cylinder price increased or decreased? Check February 1 rates

Meanwhile, the price of non-subsidised (14.2 kg) Indane LPG gas cylinder in Delhi stands at ₹899.50 today. In Mumbai, the cost of 14.2 kg LPG gas cylinder is also the same while in Kolkata, the same non-subsidised gas cylinder cost stood at ₹926. There is no change in prices of other domestic cylinders weighing 5 kg, 10 kg composite or 5 kg composite cylinders. LPG Cylinder rate is revised monthly for all the states and union territories in India.