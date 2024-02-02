Budget 2024: Rooftop solar, green hydrogen push — experts discuss initiatives to charge up renewable energy sector
During the Interim Budget 2024, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made significant announcements to charge up the green energy sector. Rooftop solarisation can power the renewable energy industry and support job creation, say experts.
During the Interim Budget announcement, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a 102% increase in allocation for green hydrogen and a doubling of the allocation for solar power, setting a clear course for achieving its ambitious green energy goals.
Next Story
₹1,665.30.52%
₹149.78.88%
₹491.55-1.72%
₹91.410.1%
₹321.753.34%
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message