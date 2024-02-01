Budget 2024: Rooftop solar scheme to provide 300 units of free power per month
The scheme would enable 10 million households to sell their surplus solar energy and is projected to yield annual savings between ₹15,000 and ₹18,000 per household
New Delhi: Beneficiaries of the government's proposed rooftop solar scheme– Pradhanmantri Suryodaya Yojana – will get free electricity of up to 300 units per month, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced on Wednesday.
