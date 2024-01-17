Industry
Budget may announce viability gap funding for offshore wind projects
Summary
- The ministry's estimates indicate a need for ₹ 14,212 crore in VGF to set up 3 GW of offshore wind energy capacity, along with an additional ₹ 13,500 crore for transmission and power evacuation infrastructure
New Delhi: In a move that could significantly boost India's offshore wind energy sector, the Union Budget for fiscal year 2025 (FY25) is expected to announce a viability gap funding (VGF) scheme with an outlay of ₹ 6,000 crore.
