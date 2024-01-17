Budget may announce viability gap funding for offshore wind projects

New Delhi: In a move that could significantly boost India's offshore wind energy sector, the Union Budget for fiscal year 2025 (FY25) is expected to announce a viability gap funding (VGF) scheme with an outlay of ₹ 6,000 crore.

The initial allocation is specifically aimed at supporting 1 GW of offshore wind capacity, and the ministry of new and renewable energy (MNRE) has sent the proposal to the finance ministry, two people familiar with the developments told Mint.

Queries sent to MNRE and finance ministry remained unanswered till press time.

This proposed scheme aligns with the government's broader strategy for offshore wind projects, to be developed under three models. The first involves VGF for two 0.5 GW sites off the coasts of Gujarat and Tamil Nadu. The other models propose bidding processes for site exclusivity during survey periods, with or without guaranteed seabed rights.

Given the capital-intensive nature of these projects, the MNRE's revised strategy paper from September last year had highlighted the need for central financial support to bridge the gap between actual tariffs and designated power purchase rates. This is particularly crucial given the high costs of setting up turbines on the seabed and the associated power evacuation expenses.

In 2022, the MNRE had informed a parliamentary committee that the per megawatt cost of offshore wind projects could range from ₹ 20 crore to ₹ 25 crore, varying based on technology, marine conditions, and distance from the shore. Acknowledging the financial challenges, the committee had recommended VGF to ensure project viability and the necessary transmission infrastructure.

It had added that the potential for offshore wind projects should also be explored in coastal areas other than Gujarat and Tamil Nadu along India’s 7,600 km-long coastline.

The ministry's estimates indicate a need for ₹ 14,212 crore in VGF to set up 3 GW of offshore wind energy capacity, along with an additional ₹ 13,500 crore for transmission and power evacuation infrastructure.

The September strategy paper for offshore wind projects had, however, recommended that VGF should be initially provided for 1 GW capacity.

The Centre had notified the ‘National Offshore Wind Energy Policy’ in October 2015, but projects failed to take off given the high investments and a lack of economic viability.

The renewed focus on this capital-intensive segment comes as India pursues ambitious renewable energy goals, including a net-zero target by 2070 and a 500 GW installed capacity by 2030. As part of this, the government aims to establish 10 GW of offshore wind capacity by 2030.

As of now, India's onshore wind energy capacity stands at an estimated 44 GW.

According to the MNRE, offshore wind offers higher quality wind and more efficient energy conversion due to the absence of obstructions at sea. Despite the higher costs per MW for offshore turbines, the ministry believes desirable tariffs are achievable with the development of a supporting ecosystem.