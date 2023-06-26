Bureau of Energy Efficiency sets up demonstration centre to advance clean tech

New Delhi: In a significant step towards promoting clean technologies and addressing the urgent need for energy efficiency in various industry sectors, the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) has established a demonstration centre under the guidance of the ministry of power.

The centre aims to enhance capacity-building efforts and serve as a one-stop solution provider for energy professionals across India. Furthermore, it will facilitate knowledge exchange, disseminate best practices, and provide crucial inputs for national energy policies.

The Unnat Takniki Pradarshan Kendra, located at the National Power Training Institute (NPTI) in Badarpur, New Delhi, was inaugurated by Minister of state for power and heavy industries, Krishan Pal.

The centre aims to develop emerging technologies, including hydrogen, Carbon Capture, Usage and Storage (CCUS), and solar thermal, to support the decarbonization efforts in these sectors. Additionally, the centre will facilitate technology information sourcing and showcase energy-efficient technologies.

Highlighting the importance of the demonstration centre, Krishan Pal emphasized its alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to promote technological innovation and sustainable business practices in India. The centre is expected to support major industrial sectors in their efforts to achieve energy efficiency while contributing to the country's economic growth.

Alok Kumar, Secretary of the Ministry of Power, expressed his satisfaction in dedicating this modern demonstration centre to the nation. He emphasized that the centre would play a pivotal role in promoting energy conservation and sustainable practices across five key sectors: Cement, Iron & Steel, Pulp & Paper, Textile, and Chlor-Alkali.

"By improving access to modern energy efficiency services, technologies, and knowledge, the centre will act as a nodal point for showcasing non-working models of proven technologies identified under the Perform, Achieve, and Trade (PAT) scheme of the BEE," he added.

The demonstration centre comprises three demo halls and two lecture halls. Each demo room is dedicated to specific sectors: the ground floor for the cement sector, the first floor for the Iron & Steel and Pulp & Paper sectors, and the second floor for the Textile and Chlor-Alkali sectors. These rooms showcase various energy-efficient technologies, including alternative fuels and raw materials pre-processing systems, feeding arrangements for kiln calciners, and waste heat recovery solutions.

The centre will collaborate with international institutes for technology transfer and advanced research collaborations. Once fully functional, the centre will provide state-of-the-art facilities for networking, conferences, training programs, and information dissemination on energy-efficient technologies.

In addition to training initiatives, the centre will operate as a regional hub for conducting research and development activities in clean energy technologies for the identified sectors. Collaborations with prominent research institutions such as the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), National Council for Cement and Building Materials (NCCBM), Central Pulp & Paper Research Institute (CPPRI), National Institute of Secondary Steel Technology (NISST), Jawaharlal Nehru Aluminium Research Development and Design Centre (JNARDDC), South India Textile Research Association (SITRA), and Northern India Textile Research Association (NITRA) will drive research projects.