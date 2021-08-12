NEW DELHI: Indian businesses need to aggressively invest in research and development of clean energy technology and devices to tap the huge growth potential that the climate change crisis has presented for this sunrise sector, NITI Aayog chief executive officer Amitabh said on Thursday.

Speaking at the virtual annual meeting of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Kant said India can become a global leader in clean energy only if the domestic industry invests in cutting edge technology. This, he said, was needed in areas like hydrogen, advance solar panels, and next generation batteries. He was speaking on the subject ‘India’s development transition and climate change.’

Kant said the world is making a transition to a new growth pathway in the face of climate change and India cannot become a global manufacturing or export hub by copying the China model but needs to evolve its own growth strategy.

“India cannot be the next factory of the world by copying China. We are to create our own growth model which will put Indian products all over the world," Kant said, adding that the only way to achieve this was through creating clean technology and products such as low-cost green hydrogen. “We have to create a green brand for India that is respected and admired all over the world."

Kant explained that the world was rapidly moving towards green industries. These are the industries that would be attracting finance, capital and technology. “And these companies alone will add value and old industries will wither away. This is the writing on the wall that old industries will die and the green and digital industries will be the ones of the future," he said.

Kant pointed out to business leaders what he felt was the weaknesses in the Indian industry at present.

“India’s current industrial profile is characterized by these factors: cost effective medium quality products with islands of product excellence, lack of high value, cutting edge innovative products and hence low exports, decent value added growth but less-job growth, high carbon intensity of manufacturing and structural deficiencies due to logistics, power and capital costs. This status quo, to my mind, cannot continue, if we are to make Indian products globally competitive and this is the time for us to establish a new identity of quality and reliability," Kant told business leaders.

According to him, making an early entry into sunrise industries will be rewarding. “Indian corporations need to invest in innovation, research and development. This is presently not on par with our aspirations. If we do not start investing in commercially focused research and development immediately, it will be very hard to survive in the global market as the transition takes place," Kant said.

One of the opportunities before the country is to become a big player in green hydrogen production, according to Kant. Citing an analysis, he said the EU and the US will be major importers of green ammonia and India should target becoming a big exporter by 2030. This can be achieved only when the industry makes big investments into cutting edge technology and research, he added.

Kant said covid and climate change crises have presented massive opportunities to Indian businesses to become global leaders in the future.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.