NEW DELHI : Just like you order food online from Zomato or Swiggy, you can now also order petrol and diesel using a mobile app and the fuel will be delivered to your home or office. Fuel retailer Indian Oil Corporation has tied up with two start-ups, Pepfuels in Delhi-NCR and Pune-based Repos Energy, allowing them to deliver fuel through mobile dispensers.

Pepfuels promises doorstep delivery of diesel for your vehicles, DG sets, manufacturing plants across Delhi NCR. Orders can be made using their app or on their website. Delivery is within the same day but you have to pay a small delivery charge. "Our company holds the patent for IoT-enabled fuel dispenser that is considered as the next most significant revolution in the segment. The dispensing unit is controlled by the cloud-based platform, which eliminates the risk of wastage and other concerns," Pepfuels founder and automobile engineer Tikendra Yadav said.

Few months ago, they had signed an agreement with Indian Oil for providing on-demand location-based fuel delivery system. Pepfuels claims to be selling ₹2-3 crore worth of diesel every month.

Repos, on the other hand, has been following the doorstep delivery model in Pune, Chennai, Bengaluru, Varanasi and Raigarh. Consumers in these cities can order diesel on the Repos app after which the fuel is delivered using a fuel delivery vehicle fitted with a mobile dispenser and 6,000-litre fuel tank.

According to Indian Oil, customers can place orders through the mobile app (Repose app) with a minimum order quantity of 200 litres. The service christened as 'Fuel @ Doorstep' ensures hassle-free supply of fuel to end-users by avoiding unnecessary fuel spillage, unsafe handling of fuel in containers/barrels and pilferage too.

Once the customer places his order, the fuel would reach the concerned Indian Oil dealer with complete details of the customer (name, mobile number, quantity required, address and time of delivery).

After receiving the receipt of the order from the customer, the mobile dispenser will reach the destination and the dispensing would commence through the automation in a designated location (geo-fenced area). As part of safety, the dispenser will be equipped with fire extinguishers and safety cones among others for demarcation of the delivery area.