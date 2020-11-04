Cabinet approves ₹1,810-crore hydropower project in Himachal. And other key announcements1 min read . 03:21 PM IST
- The cabinet also approved a MoU between India and Israel on cooperation in the healthcare and medicine sector
Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved ₹1,810 crore investment for 210 megawatt Luhri Stage-I hydropower project on river Satluj. The project will be commissioned within a span of 62 months, union minister Prakash Javadekar announced. This new project will help to a reduce 6.1 lakh tonnes of carbon dioxide every year, the central government said.
The cabinet also approved aMemorandum of Understanding (MoU) between India and Israel on cooperation in the healthcare and medicine sector. A MoU between India and United Kingdom on cooperation in the field of telecommunication has also been approved, Javadekar announced.
