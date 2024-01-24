Cabinet approves viability gap funding of ₹8,500 crore for coal gasification
In category I, Rs.4,050 crore provisioned for Government PSUs in which upto 3 projects will be supported by providing lump-sum grant of Rs.1,350 crore or 15% of capex, whichever is lower
The Cabinet on Wednesday chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the scheme for the promotion of coal/lignite gasification projects of government PSUs and private sector with an outlay of Rs.8,500 crore towards incentive for coal gasification projects under three categories.