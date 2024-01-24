 Cabinet approves viability gap funding of ₹8,500 crore for coal gasification | Mint
Active Stocks
Wed Jan 24 2024 15:58:03
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 135.15 3.88%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,455.85 1.98%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 999.20 -2.94%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,674.50 1.97%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 246.20 3.49%
Business News/ Industry / Energy/  Cabinet approves viability gap funding of 8,500 crore for coal gasification
Back Back

Cabinet approves viability gap funding of ₹8,500 crore for coal gasification

 Livemint

In category I, Rs.4,050 crore provisioned for Government PSUs in which upto 3 projects will be supported by providing lump-sum grant of Rs.1,350 crore or 15% of capex, whichever is lower

Total outlay of Rs.8,500 crore will be provided as financial assistance for coal gasification projects under three categories. (Mint)Premium
Total outlay of Rs.8,500 crore will be provided as financial assistance for coal gasification projects under three categories. (Mint)

The Cabinet on Wednesday chaired by  Prime Minister  Narendra Modi approved the scheme for the promotion of coal/lignite gasification projects of government PSUs and private sector with an outlay of Rs.8,500 crore towards incentive for coal gasification projects under three categories.

"We went to the cabinet and we have sanctioned an outlay of 8,500 towards incentive for coal gasification projects," Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi told reporters . The financial assistance has been made under three categories, he said.

The cabinet has approved the scheme as follows:

Total outlay of Rs.8,500 crore will be provided as financial assistance for coal gasification projects under three categories.

In category I, Rs.4,050 crore provisioned for Government PSUs in which upto 3 projects will be supported by providing a lump-sum grant of Rs.1,350 crore or 15% of capex, whichever is lower.

In category II, Rs.3,850 crore is provisioned for the private sector as well as Government PSUs in which a lump-sum grant of Rs.1,000 crore or 15% of capex, whichever is lower provided for each project. At least one project will be bid out on a tariff-based bidding process and its criteria will be designed in consultation with NITI Aayog.

In category III, Rs.600 crore provisioned for demonstration Projects (indigenous technology) and/or small-scale product-based Gasification Plants under which a lump-sum grant of Rs.100 crore or 15% of capex, whichever is lower, will be given to the selected entity that will have a minimum Capex of Rs. 100 Crore and minimum production of 1500 Nm3/hr Syn gas.

The selection of entities under category II and III shall be carried out through a competitive and transparent bidding process.

The grant will be paid to the selected entity in two equal installments.

EGoS chaired by Secretary Coal shall be fully empowered to make any changes required in the modalities of the scheme subject to the condition that overall financial outlay remain within Rs.8,500 crore.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 24 Jan 2024, 06:39 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
Energy Stocks
Adani Green Energy
₹1,681.35-2.45%
Indian Oil Corporation
₹1393.24%
JSW Energy
₹485.050.72%
NHPC
₹75.985.7%
NTPC
₹302.452.22%

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App