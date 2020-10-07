“This is a fantastic development and brings us very near to the open market mechanism. The move will benefit the producers who may get constrained owing to prevalent ceiling prices. The move will promote investment in E&P and potentially balance the margins from downstream to upstream players. Going forward, maybe even a centralised platform may not be required and we could move to open mechanism, where gas to gas competition becomes prevalent given significant LNG import terminals being commissioned," said Sanjay Sah, partner oil and gas at Deloitte.