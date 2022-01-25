Cairn completes all steps for tax refund from Centre, expects payment in early 2022

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The company said that it has concluded all necessary steps under the rules of the India Taxation (Amendment) Act 2021 required for payment by the govt of India of a tax refund of approximately Rs7,900 crore
NEW DELHI :
British energy major Cairn Energy has said that it has completed all required steps to get the ₹7,900 crore tax refund from the Government of India.
The company, now known as Capricorn Energy, in its operational and trading update released on Tuesday, said that it expects to get the refund in early 2022.
Simon Thomson, Chief Executive, Capricorn Energy PLC said: "With balance sheet strength and financial flexibility, Capricorn enters 2022 positioned to make another significant capital return to shareholders with the company having concluded all required steps to enable payment of the India tax refund."
The company statement on its wesbite also said that it has concluded all necessary steps under the rules of the India Taxation (Amendment) Act 2021 required for payment by the Government of India of a tax refund of approximately ₹7,900 crore ($1.06 billion).
The energy major which got into an arbitration with the Indian government further said that with the tax refund from the Government of India due and active management of the asset portfolio in recent years, Capricorn is well positioned to continue delivery of its differentiated business model of returning value to shareholders whilst building sustainable cashflow generation and growth.
"As previously announced, Capricorn plans to return up to US$700 million of the India tax refund proceeds to shareholders. Having consulted with shareholders on the capital return options, Capricorn has determined that, to provide flexibility to its shareholders, $500 million will be returned by way of tender offer, whereby shareholders will be invited to tender some or all of their shareholding for purchase on terms that will be set out in a circular to be posted to shareholders," the statement said.
It is intended that the remaining sum of up to $200 million will be returned by way of an ongoing share repurchase programme to provide a continuing value-accretive return of capital to shareholders, it said, adding that each of these returns is subject to shareholder approval.
The development comes after the government in August last year brought a law to scrap all existing retrospective tax demands and refund money collected.
