Cairn completes all steps for tax refund from Centre, expects payment in early 2022

"As previously announced, Capricorn plans to return up to US$700 million of the India tax refund proceeds to shareholders. Having consulted with shareholders on the capital return options, Capricorn has determined that, to provide flexibility to its shareholders, $500 million will be returned by way of tender offer, whereby shareholders will be invited to tender some or all of their shareholding for purchase on terms that will be set out in a circular to be posted to shareholders," the statement said.

