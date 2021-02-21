Cairn Energy Plc says working for a 'swift resolution'

Cairn Energy Plc on Sunday said it is working for a “swift resolution" in a tax dispute with the Indian government, wherein the Edinburgh headquartered firm won a $1.2 billion international arbitration award on 23 December.

The move articulating Cairn Energy Plc’ position, comes after India’ decision to appeal the arbitration award and to strongly contest all cases filed by Cairn in various international courts. India has till the March end to appeal the arbitration award.

With the Indian government resolving to defend its sovereign rights in taxation, Cairn Energy Plc’s chief executive Simon Thomson met finance secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey twice on Thursday and Friday respectively.

“We have had cordial and constructive discussions in Delhi over the last few days with officials from the Ministry of Finance. Notwithstanding and without prejudice to our rights under the international arbitration award, we have discussed a number of proposals with the aim of finding a swift resolution that could be mutually acceptable to the Government of India and the interests of Cairn’s shareholders," a Cairn Energy Plc spokesperson on Sunday said in a statement.

This comes in the backdrop of the Indian government’s willingness to settle the tax dispute if Cairn chooses to do so under the direct tax dispute settlement scheme, Vivad se Vishwas, which gives relief on interest and penalty if the principal tax demand is paid.

An email seeking India’ finance ministry spokesperson’ comment, sent on Sunday afternoon remained unanswered till the time of publishing this story.

“Assuming such a resolution can be achieved, we look forward to being able to move on to further opportunities to invest in India which continues to import the majority of the energy sources it consumes," the statement on Sunday added.

India, the world’s third-largest oil importer, spent $101.4 billion on crude imports in 2019-20 and $111.9 billion in 2018-19. In 2019-20, India imported around 85% of oil and 53% of gas to meet its growing demand.

The dispute relates to a retrospective amendment of tax rules in 2012, which gave the government the authority to tax merger and acquisition (M&A) transactions dating back to 1962 if the underlying asset was in India. India earlier raised a tax demand of around ₹10,400 crore plus an equal amount in penalty and interest accrued.

According to Cairn, India seized residual shares in Cairn India, acquired by Vedanta Resources, as well as a tax refund due to the British firm, together amounting to approximately ₹10,570 crore.

“The business we created in India has generated more than $20 billion in revenues for the government," the Cairn Energy Plc spokesperson said in the statement said and added, “The freezing of our assets in 2014 to enforce a retrospective tax measure has been extremely negative for all parties, and we are very keen to be able to put this legacy matter behind us and move forward positively."

The Government of India in 2015 had terminated 73 bilateral investment protection agreements treaties to negotiate fresh ones that exclude taxation from their purview.

“We remain hopeful that an acceptable solution can be found, in order to avoid further prolonging and exacerbating this negative issue for all parties. However, we have also been clear that we must continue to take all necessary steps to protect the interests of our shareholders," the Cairn Energy Plc spokesperson said in the Sunday statement.

