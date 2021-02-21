Cairn Energy Plc says working for a 'swift resolution'

“We have had cordial and constructive discussions in Delhi over the last few days with officials from the Ministry of Finance. Notwithstanding and without prejudice to our rights under the international arbitration award, we have discussed a number of proposals with the aim of finding a swift resolution that could be mutually acceptable to the Government of India and the interests of Cairn’s shareholders," a Cairn Energy Plc spokesperson on Sunday said in a statement.

