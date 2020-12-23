Cairn Energy wins arbitration in tax dispute with India: Report

Cairn Energy wins arbitration in tax dispute with India: Report1 min read . Updated: 23 Dec 2020, 12:13 PM IST
- Cairn Energy’s victory will be a second loss for India in an international arbitration
- An international arbitration tribunal ruled that India’s tax claim of $1.2 billion rupees in past taxes was not a valid demand, people with knowledge of the matter said
Cairn Energy Plc won an arbitration over tax dispute with Indian government, serving a double-blow to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government after a similar loss against Vodafone Group Plc.
An international arbitration tribunal ruled that India’s tax claim of $1.2 billion rupees in past taxes was not a valid demand, people with knowledge of the matter said, asking not to be identified citing rules on speaking to the media. The tribunal has also asked India to pay the funds withheld along with the interest to the Scottish oil explorer for seizing dividend, tax refund and sale of shares to partly recover the dues. India can appeal.
Billionaires fight it out for India’s retail crown2 min read . 07:23 AM IST
What’s at stake in the upcoming 5G spectrum sale2 min read . 22 Dec 2020
World Bank signs pact for $500-million project to develop green, safe highways2 min read . 22 Dec 2020
India's crude oil production falls 5% in November1 min read . 22 Dec 2020
Also Read | How hunger came back to haunt India
A spokeswoman for the tax department did not answer a call made to mobile phone during business hours.
Cairn Energy’s victory will be a second loss for India in an international arbitration after Vodafone Group Plc won a years-long tax dispute with the Indian government in September over a controversial $3 billion tax demand. The Indian government’s 2012 budget retrospectively amended the tax code, giving itself the power to go after M&A deals all the way back to 1962 if the underlying asset was in India.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.