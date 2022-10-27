Cairn Oil & Gas gets extension for its Rajasthan block till May 2030

Prachur Sah, Deputy CEO, Cairn Oil & Gas said: “Home to prolific fields, the Rajasthan block demands extensive investment in technologies to enhance recovery. The field also carries potential for new explorations. For these opportunities, especially, this contract extension will be significant. The Rajasthan block is also home to our unconventional shale exploration, and we are confident that this contract will now enable us to streamline operations and enhance investment in this very prolific block.“