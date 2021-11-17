MUMBAI : Cairn Oil & Gas has entered into a partnership with Baker Hughes to increase its recoverable reserve to 250 mmboe (million barrels of oil equivalent) from the present 45 mmboe. This announcement follows the company’s commitment to double capacity to produce 50% of India’s domestic crude.

“Increasing recovery and production from existing fields, new hydrocarbon explorations and opting for unconventional fuels are our strategic levers as we move towards doubling our production capacities," said Prachur Sah, CEO, Cairn Oil & Gas. “We have been emphasizing on the need to introduce fresh technology to augment production from old and ageing fields that today comprise ~90% of India’s capacities. Baker Hughes is a global leader of energy technology and with this partnership, we have taken another step towards increasing capacities to 500 kboepd."

The partnership will unfold in three phases--technical assistance and conceptual design, detailed technical evaluation and pilot execution, and full field development planning and execution.

Vedanta-led Cairn has been pioneering technology in its fields across the country. The Mangala field in Rajasthan is home to a full-field Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) polymer project that is among the largest of its kind in the world, Also, a large Alkaline Surfactant Polymer (ASP) project is currently under design to be executed in the next few years.

The field also marks the starting point of the Mangala pipeline – the world’s longest continuously heated and insulated pipeline that carries crude from the fields of Rajasthan to the refineries of Gujarat. The Ravva field, India’s first offshore asset, is home to India’s first TCP balance under-perforating with multilane compilation technique, which has granted access to multiple reservoirs from the same bore, improving recovery and asset reservoir management.

