Cairn partners Baker Hughes to increase production from oil fields

“Increasing recovery and production from existing fields, new hydrocarbon explorations and opting for unconventional fuels are our strategic levers as we move towards doubling our production capacities," said Prachur Sah, CEO, Cairn Oil & Gas. “We have been emphasizing on the need to introduce fresh technology to augment production from old and ageing fields that today comprise ~90% of India’s capacities. Baker Hughes is a global leader of energy technology and with this partnership, we have taken another step towards increasing capacities to 500 kboepd."