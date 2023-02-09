Can developing economies have high growth without using coal? A debate

To be clear, phasing out coal will be difficult. But developing countries can still achieve economic growth as they transition away from coal. In India, the world’s second-largest coal consumer, solar is likely to reach cost parity with coal in roughly a year, after which the cost of solar will continue to decline rapidly as coal’s levelized cost of energy—the average net cost of a unit of electricity over a power plant’s lifetime—increases somewhat. An accelerated development pathway would take advantage of the large solar and wind resources that India possesses. And while it is true that in China, the world’s largest consumer of coal, total use of coal hasn’t peaked, it is clearly possible to enjoy economic growth while phasing down coal use. In the 10 years leading up to 2019, the Beijing region reduced its coal use by 99%, even as its GDP more than doubled. This process may be difficult to replicate in locations outside the capital city, but it shows that such changes are possible, and China’s current five-year plan calls for moving away from coal.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}