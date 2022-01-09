Can energy stocks stay hot in 2022?

Getting fuel out of the ground isn’t the only theme available to energy investors. VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) provides exposure to the 25 largest and most heavily traded oil-services companies in the U.S. These are the companies that provide the machinery for processing fuel, the companies that provide maintenance for drilling and processing equipment and the companies that do the processing. Oil services tends to be a more conservative theme within energy, because these companies’ share prices are less volatile than those of fuel producers. Fund pricing and performance reflects the lower volatility: OIH has an expense ratio of 0.35% and ended 2021 up 21.3%.